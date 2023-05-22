A guide to getting to and from Monaco during the Grand Prix

Travelling in and out of the Principality during the Monaco Grand Prix can be relatively seamless, if planned ahead.

The Grand Prix is the biggest event of the year hosted in Monaco, closing off roads and car parks and limiting access in certain areas of the Principality. For motorsports fans and businesses in Monaco, it’s a small price to pay for welcoming such an emblematic and iconic race.

But there are some knock-on effects for travel. Even getting into the Principality can be difficult during the event, so here’s our advice on how to achieve a smooth arrival and departure from this headline occasion.

Flying in

Taking just seven minutes from helipad to helipad, flying into the Principality via one of the many helicopter services available from Nice Côte d’Azur is without doubt the quickest and most stress-free way to get to the action.

It can take as long as two hours to cover the same distance by car or taxi during the Grand Prix so swapping traffic jams for scenic views is a great option if you’ve got the cash. Single seats start at around €350, but do increase in price for the big race day on Sunday 28th May, and even more so if you choose to charter your own private flight.

Taking public transport

Travelling in by train or bus is the preferred option for many motorsports pilgrims.

The train journey from Nice to Monaco takes around 20 minutes. On Sunday 28th May, trains will depart every 15 minutes for so and cost less than €5. But queues on the platforms aren’t uncommon, so make sure to give yourself plenty of time on either side to reach your destination on time.

The last train back to Nice on the nights of Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May is scheduled for 11.53pm: ideal if you decide to stay late in the Principality to soak up the atmosphere.

While the bus might take longer than the train, especially given the extra vehicles and congestion on the road during the event, it is still a viable alternative to driving in yourself and struggling to find a parking space.

There are a variety of routes available, such as the Ligne Express 80 from Nice Airport, the 602 from the Vauban bus station in Nice to the Casino in Monaco or the 607 from Nice’s Square Normandie Niemen to Place d’Armes. There’s also a night bus, the 601, which runs between Menton and Nice via the Principality. This service runs from Thursday through to Saturday, but there is unfortunately no such service on Sunday.

Taxis and similar services

Travelling to and from Monaco via a taxi or similar ride-hailing service like Uber or Bolt is another option, but is perhaps not as straightforward as one might think.

As it stands, Monaco-registered taxis are only able to pick up passengers from within the Principality. There is no agreement in place allowing them to collect passengers from French territory. Drivers from over the border in France are permitted to collect and drop off passengers inside Monaco, but only if they have obtained an official vignette. Just 320 of these exist currently, putting the taxi and similar services system under high demand, with prices that reflect those pressures.

Photo by Monaco Life