Basketball: Monaco into the Betclic Elite final

AS Monaco Basketball booked their place in the Betclic Elite final for the second consecutive season, beating Bourg-en-Bresse (71-85) on Saturday to wrap the series up 3-0.

The Roca Team have thus far made light work of the play-offs. They beat Strasbourg 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and despite a scare at the Salle Gaston Médecin on Wednesday night, they weren’t beaten by Bourg-en-Bresse during this five-game series.

Despite Wednesday’s victory, Sasa Obradovic was unimpressed by his side’s display and was looking for a reaction in Bourg-en-Bresse. He got it. Mike James (12 points, nine assists) was back to his creative best, and Donatas Motiejunas (22 points) was unstoppable inside the paint.

Obradovic was also looking forward to welcoming back Jordan Loyd (12 points, five rebounds), who in the words of Obradovic, “provides stability.” He was important in many phases of play, whilst Alpha Diallo (three points, nine rebounds) was indispensable.

Boulogne-Levallois await

Monaco were rarely threatened, although their indiscipline allowed Bourg-en-Bresse a steady flow of points. However, Moanco’s defence was tighter, their attack more fluid and their victory deserved (71-85).

“We respected this Bourg team that gave everything and had a great regular season. The objective now is clear: win this final and bring the Betclic Elite title to Monaco. That’s all we care about,” said Loyd post-match.

There won’t be a repeat of last year’s final as Boulogne-Levallois defeated Lyon-Villeurbanne 3-1. The first match of the series will take place in Monaco on June 10th.

Photo by AS Monaco Basket