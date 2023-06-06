Celebrate World Ocean Day on 8th June 

Your guide to World Ocean Day events taking place in Nice and elsewhere on the French Riviera.

World Oceans Day is coming up. This United Nations-inspired event is an inclusive way for people all over the world to celebrate the importance of the seas and the oceans as well as to get a better understanding of how we can work together in a sustainable way to protect our precious waterways.

Beach clean-ups, conferences and quiz nights

In Nice, the Océan 21 project and the Bibliotheque Raoul Mille have organised an “awareness village” down on the Quai des Etats-Unis, which will be active until 13th June. It is open every day from 9am to 6pm and features local associations such as RAMOGE and the Pelagos Sanctuary, who are on hand to discuss their projects and missions. A daily “plogging” session is also being run from the same spot, encouraging passerbys to pick up litter whilst getting in a bit of exercise.

On Thursday 8th June itself, a recital by the Ensemble de Cuivres du Conservatoire will be taking place at 2.30pm at the library, followed by a 4pm conference entitled “The Ocean: The Climatic Deregulation and the Response of the Living” by the former director of the Institut de la Mer in Villefranche-sur-Mer. At 6pm, a conference on the monk seal by Aurore Asso, an author and documentary filmmaker, will round off the day’s activities.

A number of other conferences and events are taking place in Nice under the banner of the Océan 21 initiative. Please click here for the full programme.

Elsewhere in the city, The Animal Fund will be running a beach clean-up from 8am to 12pm with local schools as well as a quiz night from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at 18 Chemin de Saquier in Nice.

Over near Saint Tropez, a beach clean-up day will be held on 11th June, focusing on the seven towns around the Golfe de Saint-Tropez and covering a 42-kilometre area. It’s an all-day event from 8am to 4pm, and people are invited to come and join for however long they’d like.

United Nations Live

The UN will be hosting a hybrid celebration that will be broadcast live from its headquarters in New York City, shedding light on how we can work together to protect the well-being of the oceans and thus ensure our own well-being for the future as well. This event takes place from 10am to 1.30pm EDT.

The organisation is also hosting a photo competition, the winners of which will be announced on 8th June by a jury of world-renowned creatives and photographers.

Most importantly, the day is a reminder for individuals to look after the oceans with the care and attention they deserve, and for the public to do what they can to prevent the further deterioration of the oceans’ condition through sustainable management and awareness.

Photo source: Constantin for Unsplash