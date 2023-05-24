Charles Leclerc’s All Star Drivers win World Stars Football Match

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc led the All Star Drivers to victory in the World Stars Football Match, the curtain-raiser for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The charitable match, which raises money for Star Team for the Children MC, has become a fixture in the Monegasque sporting calendar, with the biggest names from the world of Formula One facing off against stars from other sports, such as tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who graced the turf of the Stade Louis II during the 30th edition.

After last year’s draw, the All Star Drivers beat Star Team For The Children MC (4-3) to lift the trophy.

Leclerc, Gasly and Sainz form attacking trident

The All Star Drivers team fielded a front three consisting of Ferrari teammates Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as Pierre Gasly, a close friend of the Monegasque driver. All had chances to make an impact on the game in an open and entertaining edition of the match.

Leclerc, who faceplanted the turf in the opening minutes, joked about his performance.

“I really don’t have any talent! Football really isn’t for me. I’m a bit ridiculous,” he said to RMC Sport.

However, in such events, it is the spectacle that matters and, in front of Prince Albert II, both teams put on an entertaining match with the Monaco Grand Prix just around the corner.

Photo by ACM / Peyret