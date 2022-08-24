Discover more about port at Metropole wine-tasting experiences

The Hôtel Metropole’s sommeliers are inviting budding oenophiles to expand their horizons next month when they host two nights focused on the discovery of that most underrated of wines: Port.
For anyone who has spent any time in Portugal, they will know that the Portuguese take their port wine very seriously. The Douro Valley has been creating spectacular ports for centuries and was even named as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996.
Most casual drinkers have not experienced the nuances between the various types of ports, namely Ruby, Tawny and White, but an interesting journey awaits visitors to the Hôtel Metropole on 21st and 22ndSeptember, when they host two evenings dedicated entirely to port wines.
After the successes of previous events at the hotel that highlighted chardonnay, pinot noir and sparkling wines, this fourth event is a can’t miss.
The evening is a full experience with an overview of the basics, wine-making techniques, sound advice and tastings followed by a dinner in the Lobby Bar restaurant featuring a selection of starters and dishes created by Chef Christophe Cussac that make perfect pairings.
The events start at 6:30pm. Spaces are limited and are by reservation only. To book a space write to bar@metropole.com or call +377 93 15 15 75. Note the evening is in French.
Photo credit: Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo