Edmund Shing to kick off new MEB conferences in English

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) is hosting the first in a series of English-speaking conferences by eminent anglophone speakers, with Edmund Shing, Chief Investment Officer of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, who will give a talk on ‘Adapting to the New Rules of the Global Economy’.

The talk will follow the idea that the global economy has broken with the last 40 years of disinflation/deflation, falling/zero interest rates, the peace dividend and easy money. In this new era, scarcity of resources is the key.

Edmund Shing has over 25 years of experience in financial markets in a wide variety of positions, ranging from proprietary trading to portfolio manager in a number of financial institutions in London and Paris.

Since 2015, he has held the role of Global Head of Equity and Derivative Strategy at BNP Paribas in London.

Edmund has a PhD in Cognitive and Computing Science from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and has done advanced studies in Knowledge-Based Systems and in Experimental Psychology. He is an EFFAS-certified financial analyst and has authored the book ‘The Idle Investor’ published by Harriman House in 2015, proposing three simple investment strategies that take only a few minutes to execute per month.

Edmund is responsible for piloting BNP Paribas investment strategy.

The talk will be held in the Meeting Room of the Yacht Club de Monaco on Monday 5th June from 5.45pm. It will be followed by a networking cocktail.

Photo by Adeolu Eletu, Unsplash