Everything you need to know about the Rendez-Vous aux Jardins

This weekend, the Rendez-Vous aux Jardins festival will see over 2,000 spectacular parks and gardens open up to the public, with everything from guided tours to workshops on the programme.

For two decades, the Rendez-Vous aux Jardins event has given the public a chance to visit thousands of parks and gardens in full bloom, many of which are usually private. This year, some 580 extra never-before-seen sites are also joining the roster.

This year’s theme, Music of the Garden, invites guests to come and listen to the sounds of the great outdoors, from the wind in the trees to the buzzing of bees, and to enjoy the richness and beauty of these unique green spaces.

LOCAL PARTICPANTS

Locally, in the Alpes-Maritimes, the public can enjoy several spots including: the Jardin Exotique d’Eze in Eze; La Citronneraie, the Jardin Serre de la Madone, the Jardin Botanique Exotique du Val Rahmeh and the Jardin Fontana Rosa, all in Menton; and the Villa Arson, the Jardin Botanique and Parc Pheonix in Nice. Additionally, just over the border in Italy, the Giardini Hanbury, also known as the Villa Hanbury, is welcoming visitors.

Originally a French-conceived event, the idea has spread like wildflowers and now includes 400 green spaces from 19 other European nations. An interactive map of all locations is available here.

WORKSHOPS, WALKS AND MORE

Far from simply wandering around these lush landscapes, the event’s organisers have countless activities planned – workshops, guided tours, how-to demonstrations, musical walks, concerts and more – for garden enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

Awareness raising is also on the agenda, with opportunities to learn more about ways to restore and create gardens, as well as conservation methods to keep them looking beautiful and productive all year round.

The Rendez-Vous aux Jardins festival runs from 2nd to 4th June. For more information, please click here.

Photo source: Veronica Reverse for Unsplash