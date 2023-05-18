F1: Charles Leclerc and ACM react to deadly floods and Imola GP cancelation

Charles Leclerc and the Automobile Club de Monaco have sent their condolences to the people of Emilia Romagna, which was set to host the F1 this weekend, after floods on Wednesday killed nine and forced the evacuation of thousands.

The difficult decision to call off this weekend’s Grand Prix in Emilia Romagna was taken on Wednesday, following discussions between local authorities and organisers.

Widespread flooding in the region has already claimed nine lives, while more than 10,000 people have had to be evacuated. Prior to the cancellation, F1 personnel were told to avoid the paddock area. The decision was later made to scrap this weekend’s race altogether, which F1 has described as “the right and responsible thing to do”.

“Emilia Romagna is our homeland”

As a result, the 23-race calendar has been reduced to 22 races. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was supposed to be the last race before the Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place the following weekend.

The decision to cancel the event has been universally welcomed by teams and drivers alike. Leclerc took to Instagram to encourage donations to support those affected by the flooding.

“Strength and courage in this difficult moment, guys,” said Ferrari’s Monégasque driver.

Ferrari’s Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur has also reacted to the cancellation, saying, “Emilia Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment.”

The ACM also sent their support to those affected by the severe flooding in the Italian region.

“The Automobile Club de Monaco would like to send its thoughts and support to those affected by the rain in the Emilia Romagna region, to the emergency services that have been mobilised, as well as to our colleagues, the local promoters of the Imola Circuit, and the F1 community,” reads a press release from the Monegasque racing institution.

The Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 28th May is, therefore, the next race on the calendar, before the grid heads to Spain just one week later.

Photo by Alex Ferrero