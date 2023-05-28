Football: Monaco fail to arrest the slide and drop out of European places

AS Monaco suffered another loss on Saturday, this time against Rennes (2-0) on Saturday, and this one, their fourth in six matches, could prove highly consequential.

Monaco’s destiny is no longer in their own hands. The slide began in April, and it hasn’t been arrested. Once in the chase for Champions League football, going into the final game of the season, they may now miss out on all forms of European football next season.

Back-to-back defeats against Lyon and now Rennes, both direct rivals for the European places, have dropped Les Monégasues to sixth. Whilst level on points with the latter, Monaco will have to count on Rennes or Lille slipping up on the final day to secure either Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season.

“A confidence problem.”

Monaco’s porous defence was once again an issue as it has been all season for only the 13th-best defence in the league. However, the goals have dried up in recent weeks as well.

Lovro Majer could have opened the scoring early on but was denied by an in-form Alexander Nübel. However, he did get his goal early in the second half, the Croatian international completely unmarked within the Monaco box to finish a cutback.

Former OGC Nice forward Amine Gouiri then doubled the lead to definitively kill off a weak Monaco resistance. As a result of Rennes’ victory (2-0), they leapfrog Monaco, whilst Lille’s win against Nantes sees them jump into fourth. Monaco’s capitulation couldn’t come at a worse time.

“It’s a confidence problem,” said underfire manager Philippe Clement post-match. He added that it would be a failure should they fail to qualify for European competition next season. They must better Lille’s and Rennes’ results when they face Toulouse at the Stade Louis II next Saturday to avoid this season being qualified as such.

Photo by AS Monaco