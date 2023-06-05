Football: Philippe Clement sacked as Monaco manager

AS Monaco have sacked manager Philippe Clement after a run of poor form saw the Principality club miss out on European qualification for next season.

An air of resignation seeped into Clement’s discourse after Monaco’s latest defeat at the hands of FC Toulouse (1-2) on Saturday 3rd June.

“It’s up to the management,” admitted the Belgian manager, who arrived from Club Brugge in January 2022.

The poor result at the weekend meant that Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1, which isn’t enough to earn them any form of European football for next season.

In his first season at the club, Clement turned a difficult campaign on its head during the final 10 games, nine of which they won. That allowed Monaco to qualify for the Champions League play-offs, although the club ultimately didn’t make it to the group stages of the prestigious competition.

Instead, the Principality club had to settle for the Europa League, but suffered an early exit at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the first knockout round, whilst Clement’s side were also knocked out by Rodez in their one and only Coupe de France fixture.

The first departure, but certainly not the last

Despite a lack of form in cup competitions, Monaco were still going strong in the league, and for much of the season were in contention for the Champions League places. However, Les Monégasques suffered five defeats in their final seven league matches. That run included just one win, against bottom club SCO Angers.

That form has now cost Clement his job. In a press release, Monaco thanked the Belgian manager for his work and wished him and his staff the best going forward.

“It’s a difficult decision to take because Philippe has always given the best of himself and has always acted in a professional way. On behalf of the club, I want to thank him for all of his efforts,” said AS Monaco Sporting Director Paul Mitchell.

Clement is the first out the door, but he won’t be the last in what is expected to be a hectic summer at the club. Mitchell has announced that he will be leaving once his replacement is in place and settled. That replacement is expected to be Thiago Scuro, and confirmation of his arrival is anticipated to come soon.

Plenty of players will also be leaving.

“I think it’s the end of a cycle,” said now-former Monaco manager Clement in Saturday’s post-match press conference. “There are players that would like to leave. Naturally, that needs to be on the conditions that suit the club,” he added.

The club concluded by stating that they will take time to reflect on who to hire to replace Clement. L’Équipe have linked Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle and former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch to the vacant role.

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life