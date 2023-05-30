Football: Schoolchildren to compete in the first ever Munegu Cup

Almost 300 schoolchildren from across the Principality will be donning their boots and team colours next week for the first ever edition of the AS Monaco-backed Munegu Cup.

On Monday 5th June, CE2 pupils from the Révoires, Fontvieille, Condamine, FANB and Saint-Charles schools will head down to the Stade Louis II to compete in Monaco’s inaugural Munegu Cup.

The event has been co-created by AS Monaco, at the behest of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, and the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports (DENJS) as a way of promoting sport and team playing amongst young people as well as to highlight the “educational values of sport”.

In line with these goals, older pupils from Monaco high schools will be brought in to referee the matches as the teams bid for a shot at the Munegu Cup trophy.

“AS Monaco occupies a large place in the sporting life of the Principality and, in particular, in that of young Monegasques,” said Rybolovlev, who has thrown himself behind the planning of the competition as well as that of the wider Kids Tour, which has seen AS Monaco and its players travel the breadth of the region to meet young fans since September 2022.

“The practice of sport is essential for their growth and development, whether in terms of physical health, team spirit, dedication, character [or] discipline. AS Monaco deploys various actions for our young supporters and I am very happy that a new event for schoolchildren can see the light of day: the Munegu Cup,” he added, before thanking Isabelle Bonnal, the Commissioner General of DENJS, for her support in the project.

Photo by Monaco Life