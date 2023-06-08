Football: Thiago Scuro to replace Paul Mitchell as Monaco Sporting Director

AS Monaco have announced that Thiago Scuro will replace Paul Mitchell as the club’s Sporting Director. The Brazilian will assume his duties from 1st July.

The Principality club confirmed Scuro’s arrival in a press release on Thursday 8th June. His arrival will ensure an element of continuity with the Monegasque project given that, like Mitchell, Scuro has experience with the Red Bull system, having worked with Red Bull Bragantino since 2018.

During his time with the Brazilian club, Scuro took Bragantino from the second division to competing in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021.

Further steps towards the Red Bull model?

Once in situ, Scuro will have a busy summer ahead of him. He will uncertainly have a role in selecting Philippe Clement’s replacement. The Belgian manager was sacked after a poor run of form at the end of the season left Monaco without any form of European football for next season. Matthias Jaissle and Jesse Marsch, both experienced managers within the Red Bull model, have been linked with the now-vacant role.

There is also expected to be plenty of movement in the transfer market. Some of the key figures of the club, including Axel Disasi and Youssouf Fofana, are expected to leave, whilst there will likely be many arrivals, not only to replace those that leave, but also to allow Monaco to close the gap on their rivals for the upcoming season.

Read more:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life