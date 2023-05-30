Former Stars’N’Bars to become hybrid/multi-purpose eco-wellness eatery

‘Conscientiae’ is the name of the new establishment being created at the former Stars’n’Bars site, a “crossroads of communication” with healthy eats and a dedication to the environment.

Didier Rubiolo and Kate Powers had a vision with their enormously popular American-themed restaurant, Stars’n’Bars. Going from a party spot in the early days to a pioneer of Monaco’s sustainable development movement more recently, the hot spot never lost its edge. What it did lose, sadly, was Powers, who passed away in 2021, causing Rubiolo to rethink their landmark establishment’s future.

Rather than trying to make it a shrine, the restauranteur decided to close up shop and reinvent the space as a tribute to the ideologies they both held dear.

NEW FOCUS

Now, in an interview with Monaco Matin, the new plans have been made public. The space, which has been christened ‘Conscientiae’, is being described as a hybrid and will feature three levels, each with their own focus.

The top floor will be used as a community gathering place where environmentalism and sustainability reign supreme, with scientists, start-ups and concerned citizens meeting for discussions and information exchanges.

The mezzanine level will feature five areas available to rent by the hour to practice gentle sporting activities, under the supervision of a trained coach.

And the ground floor will be the restaurant, showcasing fresh, locally grown and seasonal food choices, some directly from their own vegetable garden. Eat-in and take-away options will be available, and the space can take up to 60 guests.

Aesthetically, the space will be bright and airy, with Moroccan style tile works, light wood and mirrors.

Conscientiae is expected to open its doors by the end of June.

