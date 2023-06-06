Formula E: First win of the season for MSG in Jakarta

Max Günther took the chequered flag in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday to secure Maserati MSG Racing’s first win of the season and Maserati’s first single-seater victory since 1957.

Whilst MSG haven’t hit the heights of last season, the steady improvements in performance are now reaping tangible rewards. As it has been throughout the season, it is Günther who is leading this team, despite the fact that last season it was Edoardo Mortara that was in the title race.

The omens were positive on Saturday, with Günther securing his first-ever Formula E pole position in qualifying. Whilst the German couldn’t hold the position during the race, he nonetheless took third place, whilst Mortara finished six.

However, it was during the second race of the weekend that history was made. Maserati haven’t won a single-seater race since Juan Manuel Fangio took the chequered flag at the German Grand Prix in 1957, but that changed on Sunday.

“Days like today show why you should never give up”

Once again, Günther was on pole, but this time he converted it into a race victory. Mortara added to a successful weekend for the Monegasque manufacturer, finishing eighth. The points accrued in the Indonesian capital allow MSG to rise to sixth in the constructors’ standings, overtaking McLaren and Nissan.

Günther is seventh in the drivers’ standings and has earned 70 of MSG’s 87 points this season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with this victory. It is a fantastic moment for us as a team and a great milestone for Maserati,” said Günther.

“Today completes an incredible weekend, and our strongest performance as a team, being top in every session apart from Race One. We’ve been through many highs and lows this season, and seeing everyone pull together in the difficult times has made this victory so much sweeter. Days like today show why you should never give up,” said Team Principal James Rossiter.

MSG will be looking to carry their form into the inaugural Portland ePrix, which will take place on 24th June .

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Maserati MSG Racing