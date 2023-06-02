France to boost its hospitality sector with new recruitment project

For several years, France has battled with shortages of seasonal workers, particularly in the hospitality sector. Now the government is looking at ways to make these jobs more attractive, and to lead employees towards more stable and secure futures.

The hospitality sector – hotels, restaurants and tourism – has taken a beating over the past few years. The pandemic all but wiped-out work for people in these areas, forcing many to look for other employment in sectors less likely to be affected by closures and lockdowns.

Since the end of restrictive measures, recruitment for these types of jobs has been tricky. Many fear a reprise of past events while others realised that they simply couldn’t live off what they were making as seasonal or part-time workers in these fields.

The French government is looking to change all that by making adjustments to policies as well as to changes in attitudes by employers with a new programme.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

In addition to recent unemployment insurance reforms, which gradually reduces unemployment benefits for workers on repeated short-term contracts, the State is changing its outlook on these professions by raising awareness of the diversity of occupations for young people and job-hunters as well as promoting training and professional opportunities via reforms of vocational high schools and apprenticeships.

The hope is that it will be a guide and support system for seasonal or part-time employees who are in search of work and training options, even in the low seasons. The plan is to recruit more efficiently, to retain seasonal workers and to enable them to train with a view to professionalisation.

Whilst these workers get up to speed, the government is proposing a form of subsidised housing, using school and university dorms or social housing, to ensure a roof over their heads and some stability.

EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS

The government says the plan will only be effective with the cooperation of employers. Wages must be what they need to be to earn a decent living, good working conditions must be maintained and the creation of value-sharing bonuses are considerations that need to be take on board to retain workers for the long-term.

Photo source: Megan Bucknall for Unsplash