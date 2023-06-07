Games of the Small States of Europe: 33 medals for Monaco

Monaco finished fourth in the Games of the Small State of Europe, winning 33 medals over the course of a week’s worth of intense competition in Malta, including 13 golds.

With 33 medals – 13 gold, eight silver and 12 bronze – Monaco finish behind Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg. The hosts won their home tournament with an incredible 97-medal haul, which included 38 golds. The Principality finished ahead of Iceland, San Marino, Montenegro, Andorra and Liechtenstein.

Seven medals for young prospect Giulia Viacava

During these games, the majority of Monaco’s success was in the pool. It is there that the young 16-year-old prospect Giulia Viacava shone, winning seven medals (three gold, four bronze), whilst Théo Druenne (two golds) also put in some impressive performances.

There was also plenty of success in the dojo, where Monaco won eight medals overall in the Games’ judo events. Xiaoxin Yang, one of the top-ranked table tennis players in the world, won medals in all three disciplines of the sport.

“These games are a success”

Amidst the elation, there was also plenty of disappointment for Monaco, with many falling just short of the podium. The Rugby 7s and basketball teams both finished fourth, as did Olivia Vild (triple jump), amongst others.

“These games are a success,” said Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee. “Our sportspeople needed to get back together after the enforced break because of the pandemic back in 2021. All of our athletes should be congratulated. The team spirit has been brilliant throughout the week. It’s a strong message, carrying hope and promise for the youth of the future,” she continued.

Many of those that stood atop the podiums in Malta will now have their sights set even higher, with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games just one year away.

Photo credit: Manu Vitali / Monaco Communications Department