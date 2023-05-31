Games of the Small States of Europe: Medal rush for Monaco

After a difficult start to the Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta, there was a medal rush for Monaco on Tuesday, with 10 podiums earned in front of the onlooking Prince Albert II.

Prince Albert II was the man about Malta on Tuesday 30th May as he visited the sites of multiple Monegasque triumphs. The 19th edition of the event was inaugurated in Valetta, Malta on Monday 29th May, and involves, as the name suggests, the “small” nation-states of Europe. Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino are all competing across multiple disciplines.

Monday’s ceremony included a homage to Prince Rainier III, whose centenary is being celebrated on Wednesday 31st May. Behind Lucas Catarina and Ulrika Quist, the Monegasque flagbearers, the rest of Monaco’s delegation wore badges and waved flags to mark the centenary.

“The first medals have come, which is a good omen”

Catarina progressed alongside Valentin Vacherot in the doubles tennis, beating San Marino 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, whilst Xiaoxin Yang and Sannah Lagsir progressed to the semi-finals in the table tennis tournament.

However, Tuesday will be remembered for the medals, and speaking to Monaco Info, Prince Albert II, who is also the President of the Olympic Committee, reflected on a golden day in Monegasque sport.

“The first medals have come, which is a good omen. There is a great team spirit in our delegation, a competitive spirit, but also joy in participating in this big event. Our delegation is proof of a great vitality and cohesion in sport in the Principality,” said Prince Albert II.

All 10 Monaco medal winners:

Rania Drid: (-63kg) Judo – Gold

Florine Soula: (-70kg) Judo – Gold

Sara Allag: (-52kg) Judo – Silver

Cédric Bessi: (-73kg) Judo – Silver

Marvin Gadeau: (+100kg) Judo – Silver

Marc-Elie Gnamien: (-81kg) Judo – Silver

Giulia Viacava: Swimming 200m backstroke – Gold

Giulia Viacava :Swimming 200m medley – Bronze

Giulia Viacava, Anaïs Arlandis, Tiffany Pou, Pauline Viste: Swimming 4×100 freestyle relay – Bronze

Théo Druenne: Swimming 800m freestyle – Gold

Photo credit: Manu Vitali / Direction de la communication