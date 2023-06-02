Gourmet: Nobu founder heading to Monaco for one exclusive weekend

Meet, greet and eat: that’s the concept for the upcoming visit of Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, the man who created the global Nobu brand, to the restaurant that bears his name at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.

Almost 60 restaurants around the world bear the name of Nobuyuki Matsuhisa. New York was the site of his first endeavour, a partnership with Robert De Niro, Meir Teper and Drew Nieporent, in 1994, but more would soon follow, including here in Monaco in 2013.

On Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June, the great Japanese chef will be returning to the Principality for a one-weekend-only dining experience that will feature exclusive dishes prepared by the man himself.

On the menu for the evening services is the Omakase menu, developed specifically for Matsuhisa’s visit, with champagne pairings from €245 per guest, while a brunch with a DJ will also be served on the Sunday between noon and 3pm from €145 a head.

Matsuhisa will be on hand for each of the occasions, sharing his passions and influences with guests in a way that only he knows how.

The talented mixologists behind the Fairmont bar are cooking up something special too, with a fresh new cocktail list to accompany and complement the dishes.

Reservations are required. To book a table at one of these exciting events, please click here.

Photo and video courtesy of Fairmont Monte-Carlo