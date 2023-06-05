Government action: Monaco news round-up

In a busy week of celebrations at home, Monaco’s governmental and diplomatic forces were also hard at work abroad.

MONACO AT THE WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY

Carole Lanteri, Ambassador and Representative for the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the United Nations Office in Geneva, led the way at the 76th World Health Assembly that was organised by the World Health Organisation from 21st to 30th May in Switzerland.

Monaco has been a part of the WHO since its inception, and Ambassador Lanteri and her delegation spoke of the Principality’s firm and continued commitments to its mission and objectives, citing its past role in helping to eradicate polio.

The talks centred on preparedness and responses to health emergencies, as well as an ongoing support of Ukraine. They also touched on environmental threats to human health, with Monaco proving itself to be a key supporter of a resolution to tackle the threat of chemicals, waste and pollution on humanity.

MINISTER OF STATE IN MOLDOVA

Minister of State Pierre Dartout joined European leaders in Moldova, at a location 20 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, for the second Summit of the European Political Community on 1st June.

The war in Ukraine was a hot topic – the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, attended in an effort to expand his support network in Europe – but the conflict wasn’t all that was discussed. Energy, security, hybrid threats, and mobility and connectivity issues were also high on the agenda.

Speaking during the event, Minister Dartout said, “Monaco’s presence among the 47 countries that responded to Moldova’s invitation is testimony to our commitment to serving peace, freedom and security in Europe.”

The next meeting will be held in Granada, Spain on 5th October.

NEW ABASSADOR TO SLOVENIA

A communiqué released by the Monegasque government last week confirmed that Anne Eastwood had presented her letters of credence to Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, on 3rd May, making Eastwood Monaco’s new Ambassador to the country. Eastwood is also Monaco’s Ambassador to Italy, and therefore will be a non-resident ambassador to Slovenia.

The ceremony in Ljubljana saw Eastwood speak about the commonalities present between Slovenia and Monaco, notably in the areas of climate change, protection of the oceans, gender equality and the promotion of the role of women. Various joint projects were also discussed, and included environmental and economic issues.

The following day, Ambassador Eastwood met with the president of Slovenia’s National Assembly, Urška Klakocar Zupancic, who spoke of her intention to propose the creation of a Slovenia-Monaco friendship group.

OTHER NEWS

This past week has also seen the government launch a campaign to increase the proper usage of Monaco’s electric charging stations, which is being fronted by Formula E’s Lucas di Grassi.

Members of the government, along with the National Council and numerous business leaders and community representatives, came together to celebrate Monaco Pride.

The Principality also mourned the passing of Albert Croesi, a long-time and respected member of the Monegasque government.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Albert Croesi,” said Minister of State Pierre Dartout. “On behalf of the Prince’s Government, I would like to express my most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We already miss his generosity, his benevolence and the energy with which he undertook all the projects entrusted to him.”

In happier news, Monaco also kicked off the centenary celebrations of Prince Rainier III with a week full of events, exhibitions and special occasions. To see the photos and read more:

Photo credit: EPC Moldova