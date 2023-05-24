Grand Prix: All the closures and diversions you need to know about

Knowing how to navigate your way into, or around, the Monaco Grand Prix circuit is vital as the Principality hosts its biggest event of the year.

An event like the Grand Prix, particularly given the urban setting of Monaco’s famous race track, is going to necessitate some disruption. Here’s everything you need to know about the diversions and closures ahead of kick-off on Friday 26th May.

Partial and total road closures

Vehicles will be prevented from accessing the following roads during official events, with closures beginning between 6am and 11.30am depending on the programme of the day:

Quai des États-Unis, Route de la Piscine, Jules Soccal jetty, Darse Sud, Boulevard Albert Ier, Place du Casino, Avenue des Citronniers (up to the entrance of the Métropole), Avenue Princesse Grace (from Avenue des Spélugues to Boulevard Louis II), Avenue J.F. Kennedy, Boulevard Louis II, Avenue de la Madone (between its intersection with Avenue des Spélugues and Avenue de Grande-Bretagne), Avenue de Monte-Carlo, Avenue d’Ostende, Avenue des Spélugues, Quai Albert Ier, Avenue de la Quarantaine, Avenue de la Costa (between No.3 and Avenue d’Ostende), Rue Grimaldi (between Place Sainte-Dévote and Rue Princesse Florestine), Boulevard du Larvotto (between the Auréglia and Grande-Bretagne roundabouts as well as between Rue du Portier and the Auréglia roundabout) and the Rocher Albert Ier and Rocher Noghès tunnels

Avenue des Papalins, between No. 13 and No.39, and Avenue Albert II will be entirely closed for the duration of the Grand Prix. They will reopen at midnight on the final day of racing.

The Rocher Antoine Ier tunnel has been closed since Friday 19th May and will remain so until Tuesday 30th May at 6pm.

Pedestrians and public transport affected

Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing Avenue de la Costa (between No.3 and Avenue d’Ostende) on the same days and at the same times as drivers.

Boulevard du Larvotto (between Rue du Portier and Rue Louis Auréglia), Avenue de la Porte Neuve, Rue des Remparts, Terrasse du Ministère d’État and the Saint-Dévote and Costa staircases will also be similarly affected unless the pedestrian has a ticket to the Grand Prix or an official document allowing them access.

It is also forbidden to enter the grandstand areas on foot until the huge structures have been fully dismantled, which is expected to be completed by Sunday 18th June.

Click here to see the timetables and deviations in place for the Compagnie Autobus de Monaco bus network during the Grand Prix.

Limitations on the Rock

On Saturday 27th May, from 7am to the end of racing, and on Sunday 28th May, from 6am to the closure of the event, the one-way system on the Rock, or Monaco-Ville, will be closed. This will affect the following roads:

Avenue des Pins, Place de la Visitation, Rue Princesse Marie de Lorraine, Rue Philibert Florence, Rue des Remparts, Place du Palais, Rue Colonel Bellando de Castro and Avenue Saint-Martin

From 5.30am on Saturday 27th May to the end of action the following day, vehicles with a registration plate from outside of Monaco will be banned from using the Avenue de la Porte Neuve.

Little to no street parking

Parking on Monaco’s streets will be by-and-large prohibited during the Grand Prix and, in some cases, the days that follow. A complete list of areas where parking is banned can be found here.

Monabike and electric charging points

The following electric vehicle charging points will be out of action until Tuesday 30th May:

Rue Grimaldi, Rue Notari, Rue Louis Auréglia, Rue Princesse Florestine, Quai des États-Unis, Avenue de la Madone, Avenue de la Quarantaine and Boulevard d’Italie

These Monabike stations will also be closed until Tuesday 30th May:

Place Sainte-Dévote, Sauvaigo, Parking des Pêcheurs and Place d’Armes

Those at Darse Nord and the Yacht Club will be shut down until Wednesday 31st May.

More disruption to come after the Grand Prix

The Quai des États-Unis, Route de la Piscine and Avenue J.F. Kennedy will be off limits to drivers from 8.30pm on Sunday 28th May until 8pm on Tuesday 30th May. A one-way system will also be in place for much of Port Hercules until Sunday 18th June as workers take down the grandstands.

Access to Quai Antoine Ier will be impossible during the Grand Prix event, extending until Sunday 4th June for the section between Route de la Piscine and No.14.

These areas will also be affected on Wednesday 24th May as final preparations take place.

