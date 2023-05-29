Grand Prix: Monaco curse strikes Leclerc brothers during frustrating home weekend

Both Charles and Arthur Leclerc endured difficult weekends on the streets they call home, with neither achieving their desired result at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monaco curse continues. Charles Leclerc is still yet to win his home Grand Prix, although perhaps this year didn’t present the best opportunity to do so. The Scuderia Ferrari is lacking in pace, and even on a track that neutralises the Red Bull’s speed, Max Verstappen managed to continue the manufacturer’s winning run, which stretches back into last season.

Leclerc’s costly penalty

Leclerc’s Monaco Grand Prix was written off before it really began. The Monegasque was just over one-tenth off pole position, but he ultimately started Sunday’s race in sixth after having been adjudged to have blocked Lando Norris.

The infringement came in Q3 and Leclerc, who had just finished his final lap, blocked McLaren’s Norris in the tunnel. Whilst both drivers agreed that no action could have been safely taken due to the poor lighting in the tunnel, and Leclerc reacted in a “sensible way” to the blue flag, Norris’ lap was clearly hindered, and Ferrari were in the wrong for not informing him of Norris’ imminent approach.

“At home, it always feels like there’s something wrong”

“What I can do is apologise on behalf of the team, figure out how to do a better job, and improve communication between Charles and the pit wall,” said Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur post-race.

Overtaking is notoriously difficult in Monaco, and Leclerc was consigned to battling into the midfield. The mid-race rain presented an opportunity for Leclerc and for Ferrari, but it is one that wasn’t seized. The Monegasque driver retained his sixth position in the mayhem that ensued the spring shower, but nothing more.

“Not the race we wanted. It’s disappointing because again, at home, it always feels like there’s something wrong,” said Leclerc after Sunday’s sixth position.

A point-less weekend for Arthur Leclerc

Charles’ brother Arthur didn’t fair any better. In fact, the younger of the Leclerc racers didn’t even score a point in his first weekend on his home streets. In an interview attended by Monaco Life, Charles said that he had offered his younger brother advice, but it did little to help the DAMS driver.

During Saturday’s Formula Two sprint race, Leclerc could only manage 15th after having crashed on the Anthony Noghes section during qualifying. That incident on Friday set in motion a difficult weekend, which on Sunday ended in an early retirement.

The Monegasque lost his brakes on lap nine of the race, meaning that he loses ground in the championship battle, falling from seventh to 10th, and not adding to his 34 points.

“A frustrating weekend, but it was great to experience the track and very special for me to drive here at home for the first time,” said Arthur following his retirement.

The Monaco curse clearly affects both Leclercs and the two drivers will be looking to improve on their results next weekend in Barcelona.

Photo from Scuderia Ferrari Press Office