Health: new cutting-edge laser and hair transplant treatment centre in Monaco

Complimenting Monaco’s strong health sector is a new clinic offering local laser and transplant treatments called La Clinique Monte-Carlo Eyes and Hair Surgery.

Monaco is renowned for its centres of expertise when it comes to health and wellbeing, among them: the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, the IM2S, and the cardio-thoracic center.

Entering that realm now is the Monte-Carlo Eyes and Hair Surgery Clinic.

From a newly refurbished space in the Gildo Pastor Centre in Fontvieille, the co-founders of La Clinique Monte-Carlo Eyes and Hair Surgery, Doctor Enrica Segond-Romeo and Doctor Philippe Berros, offer the latest methods in hair transplant and laser eye surgeries.

Among the technology being used by Doctor Enrica Segond-Romeo is the TrichoLAB studio, the first device of its kind that combines standardised global imaging and precise microphotography for both surgical and non-surgical use, to work with men and women looking for hair transplants.

Doctor Philippe Berros is an ophthalmologist and surgeon specialised in refractive and laser surgery who has been practicing at the International Medical Centre of Monaco for several years. He offers patients laser techniques or implants for vision disorders, including myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia and astigmatism.

They have enlisted Doctor Cecilia Marcacci, who has 15 years of surgical experience, as the Medical Director of the facility, as well as a team of other professionals to provide on-site consultations, postoperative care and personalised follow-ups.

Photo supplied