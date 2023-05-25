Inaugural Grace Influential Positive Impact Award Grace to be handed out during Monaco GP

The inaugural Grace Influential Positive Impact Award from the Princess Grace Foundation will aptly be selected and presented during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to the Formula 1 team who has the best entry pertaining to the environmental or social sustainability.

The Princess Grace Foundation was founded in 1982 by Prince Rainier III in honour of his wife, Grace Kelly. It continues her legacy with a prestigious awards programme that champions excellence and positive change across the arts and beyond.

This year, the Foundation is taking on a new angle as well, looking at those who have excelled in creating a positive impact for society and the environment around the globe.

To that end, the 2023 Grace Influential Positive Impact Award invited all 10 Formula 1 teams to submit entries focusing on these topics, with a prize-giving ceremony to take place at Port Hercules on 26th May, at the start of the Grand Prix weekend in Monaco.

JUDGED ON CERTAIN STANDARDS

The teams’ submissions will be judged on specific criteria, including how well they work within the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework, as well as their philosophies and philanthropic achievements, which are at the heart of the Princess Grace Foundation’s work.

“In establishing the Grace Influential Positive Impact Award, it has been critical that we build something worthy of Princess Grace’s legacy,” said Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation. “Through our partnership with some of the most prestigious names in motorsport, we are thrilled to shine a light on the inspirational work going on across Formula One to drive progress in sustainability.”

NEW PARTNERSHIPS

The Foundation has also announced a partnership with Italian tyre company Pirelli, whose sustainability goals are being pushed throughout the sport’s world.

“Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of Pirelli, fully integrated into the group’s vision and strategy for growth,” said Mario Isola, Head of Motorsport at Pirelli. “That’s even more true for motorsport, which has always been an extraordinary crucible for technical innovation that can then be transferred to everyday life.”

Additional supporters who helped in the creation of the award come from top sustainability and sport strategic advisory firm Enovation Consulting and Times Square Live Media, who is providing media and development counsel.

The winning Formula 1 team will be presented with artwork donated by renowned artist Dale Chihuly entitled Gilded Mediterranean Blue Venetian with Speckled Leaves.

