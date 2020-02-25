Weather
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Interview: Daniel and Marina Von Lisons

Interview: Daniel and Marina Von Lisons

By Cassandra Tanti - February 25, 2020

Monaco Life culture contributor Elena Felice De Bacci talks to Daniel and Marina Von Lisons about the meaning of nobility today and the concept behind the Elite Club Monaco.

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 25, 2020 | News

Monaco opens file on Holocaust role

Stephanie Horsman

The Monegasque government has agreed to open its archives to the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in order to learn more about the country’s role in the treatment of the Jewish population during the occupation of World War II.

0
February 25, 2020 | News

Diva on Detour at Monte-Carlo Opera

Stephanie Horsman

Soprano Patricia Racette’s Diva on Detour is coming to the Salle Garnier of the Monte-Carlo Opera for one night only this week.

0
February 25, 2020 | News

Early pollen alert

Stephanie Horsman

The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.

0
February 25, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Barclays

As financial markets approach the end of February, the growth seen in the final three months of 2019 (Q4) takes centre stage.

0
Sun. July 30 – 12th International Organ...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 30 July at 5 p.m., Cathédrale de Monaco: 12th International Organ Festival with Jean-Pierre Leguay, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs. Further information:  +377 98 98 83 03
Dmitry Rybolovlev Photo: Francknataf

Dmitri Rybolovlev’s lawyer taking case to the...

Local News Staff Writer -
The lawyers for the Russian businessman and owner of the Monaco football club, Dmitry Rybolovlev, promised to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.