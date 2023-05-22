Italian Night at the Marché de la Condamine

If you love all things Italian and cucina italiana, mark the first Friday of June down in your diary!

Did you know that Monaco has three different markets? There’s the Condamine Market just off the Place d’Armes, the Marché de Monte-Carlo over on Avenue Saint-Charles and a brand-new addition in the form of the Petit Marché de Monaco Ville up on the Rock, which happens just once a week, but is steadily growing in popularity with locals and visitors alike.

These markets are vibrant places, but given the countless other attractions in the Principality, they sometimes fall off the visitor map. So, as part of a project to revive and revitalise these community hubs for residents and tourists, the Mairie de Monaco has, for several months now, been organising evening and specialty events within the market halls. After truffles, chestnuts, regional wines and cheeses, and even sea urchins, now it’s time for that family favourite, Italian cuisine, to take centre stage.

On Friday 2nd June from 7.30pm, market traders at the Condamine will come together for a night of traditional Italian cooking accompanied by live music from the Serena Sforzi & Fabio Paxia Duet.

In the past, many of these events have been sold out, so it’s imperative to make a reservation directly with the stores taking part next time you’re in the market.

Photo source: Klara Kulicova for Unsplash