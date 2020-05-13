Leclerc re-signs with Ferrari until 2024

Charles Leclerc has re-signed with Team Ferrari in a new five year contract, showing the Italian car maker’s confidence in the Monegasque’s ability to win championships in the coming years.

Leclerc was already thought to be under contract until 2022, but this latest revision comes with a significant pay rise and the pressure to win for his Ferrari bosses.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 22-year old has tripled his salary to a jaw-dropping €9 million. Though this doesn’t come close to touching teammate and rival Sebastian Vettel’s deal, the gap is closing.

Leclerc had a stellar season last year, taking pole position seven times and winning in Belgium and Italy, breaking a nine year curse for Ferrari on the track at Monza. Adding to his allure, he became only the second teammate to defeat four-time world champion Vettel across a full season.

“With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons,” said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto. “We are very pleased that he will be with us for many years to come and I’m sure that together we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse.”

Rumour has it that Ferrari is in talks with Lewis Hamilton about taking Vettel’s place as the more experienced driver to Leclerc’s debutante when Formula One undergoes rule changes in 2021. At the moment, the six-time world champ is only in talks, and Vettel may yet prove himself to be Ferrari’s top dog.

As for Leclerc, he is delighted with the new set-up. He went on Twitter and said, “I’m so grateful to be driving for such a team. I’ve learnt so much during this first year. It is a great starting point to build a strong relationship for the years ahead.”