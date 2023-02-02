Monaco and Swiss Investment Forum: an exclusive networking event

Hand-picked guests from Monaco and Switzerland’s top management institutions and family offices are being invited to take part in an exclusive event aimed at solidifying business connections as well as forging new ones.

The upcoming Monaco and Swiss Investment Forum, due to be held on 17th March at the Yacht Club de Monaco, will feature 25 specifically chosen companies and exhibitors, giving an invitation-only crowd of the “who’s who” in the Swiss and Monaco business and finance scenes the chance to meet and mingle in a setting conducive to making lasting connections.

With a more interactive take on the format and a guest list of invitees that will top out at just over 250, this second edition will be a more intimate event than last year’s conference.

On the day, guests will get straight down to business with a 9am reception and coffee followed by an opening speech. From 10am to 6.30pm, the day will be filled out with panels talks, seminars and networking sessions designed to give the assembled crowd the best chances to connect.

Though officially a one-day meet-up, there will also be a welcome aperitif-cocktail party on 16th March at an as yet undisclosed location.

The Monaco and Swiss Investment Forum is headed up by representatives from both countries, with Monaco’s Raffaello Cairoli as its director and Switzerland’s Paolo Caspani as co-organiser.

The full programme will be revealed the week before the event, but for more information in the meantime, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: monacoinvetmentforum.com