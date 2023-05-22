Monaco announces the creation of a Chemin des Sculptures Rainier III

In memory of art lover Prince Rainier III, a special Chemin des Sculptures bearing his name is set to open in Monaco at the end of this month.

As of 31st May, a date that will mark the centenary of Prince Rainier III’s birth in 1923, Monaco’s Direction des Affaires Culturelles will officially open the Chemin des Sculptures Rainier III. The cross-Principality route will feature some 150 works collected by the Builder Prince throughout his lifetime, but particularly between 1987 and 2004 via the Festival International de Sculpture de Monte-Carlo.

Prince Rainier III, the father of current sovereign Prince Albert II, was a well-known supporter of the arts and artists, and it was his long-time wish to create an outdoor museum where the public could discover and appreciate some of the sculptures he loved most.

Amongst those set to be displayed are works by the likes of César, Arman, Fernando Botero, Jean-Michel Folon, Anish Kapoor and Giorgio de Chirico (pictured above). The story behind each piece will be made available to the public thanks to a QR code situated at the bottom of or close by the sculpture.

A website allowing visitors to plan their route will also be launched on 31st May. Although not fully operational quite yet, the website can be found here.

The final day of May is set to be an important one in Monaco, with vast celebrations planned to mark what would have been Prince Rainier III’s 100th birthday.

Read more:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department