Monaco to celebrate its historical heritage with the Rencontres Grimaldi 

Former “fiefs” of Monaco are being invited to the Principality for two days of lively celebrations that will commemorate the historical and cultural connections these towns and villages share with the Monegasque nation.

The occasion, which will take place on 10th and 11th June, is the fourth such Rencontre des Sites Historiques Grimaldi de Monaco event to be hosted in recent years.

The concept is to celebrate and commemorate the links between the people of the Principality and residents of places that have had traditional links to the Grimaldi family.

This year’s guests of honour are delegations from the communes of: Issenheim, Altkirch-Thann, Ferrette and Feldbach from the Haut-Rhin; Duras from Lot-et-Garonne; Prats-de-Mollo from the Pyrénées-Orientales; and Lucciana from Haute-Corse. Local municipalities, such as Grasse and Île Saint-Honorat, are also expected to attend.

CONVIVIALITY REIGNS

Over the two days, guests will be immersed in their shared cultural heritages and learn about their collective pasts, exchange ideas and foster new friendships.

Some of the activities taking place include culinary tastings, folk dance displays, horse shows, art and trade discoveries, and even a few more medieval offerings such as jousting and the witnessing of falconry-style demonstrations involving birds of prey.

A PACKED SCHEDULE

The event begins at 9am on 10th June with the opening of the “village” of the gathered sites up on the Rock. At 11am, Prince Albert II will present commemorative medallions to the invited mayors of each municipality then all will witness the Grand Changing of the Guard at the Palais Princier de Monaco, before being treated to shows and entertainments throughout the day. The day will wrap up with a concert starting at 8.40pm and featuring the Orchestra of the Prince’s Carabinieri and the Altkirch Hussar Cavalry Band, followed by a light and sound show projected on the walls of the palace.

The next day, 11th June, will be a continuation of the first , with spectacles and fun planned throughout the day. At 7pm, all participants will join in with a farandole, the lively Provençal dance in which men and women hold hands, form a chain, and follow a leader through a serpentine course, concluding the celebrations.

The public is welcome to join in and entry to the event is free. For more information and a full schedule, click here.

Photo source: Rencontre des Sites Historiques Grimaldi de Monaco / Facebook