Monaco celebrates Pride month

More than 100 representatives of the Monaco government, the National Counsel, business and the local community celebrated Monaco Pride at an event on Thursday 1st June at the Novotel Hotel.

This was the second Monaco Pride event. The first was held in June 2022 at the former Stars’n’Bars. Speakers included CEO of Barclays Private Bank Monaco Gerald Mathieu, Coordinator of Fight Aids Association Hervé Aeschbach, General Manager of Novotel Monaco Guillaume Rapin, and Annette Anderson.

Guests were reminded of the dynamic programs that both Barclays and Novotel have to encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The speakers spoke of positive advances in Monaco for the LGTBQI+ community including the support of Princess Stephanie and her family for the Fight Aids Association. Also mentioned was the participation of the AS Monaco football club who have worn rainbow-decorated jerseys in recent years on the International Day Against Homophobia each 17th May.

In 2022 the European Commission Against Racism And Intolerance (ECRI) called on Monaco to examine and eliminate unjustified differences in rights between same-sex couples and opposite-sex couples. In April, the Commission organised a round table in Monaco to discuss its recommendations with representatives of the Principality’s government and community.

All speakers were in agreement that diversity, inclusion and equal civil rights for all Monaco workers were indispensable elements for a growing economy and healthy community.

The Pride event is sponsored by Barclays Private Bank and the Fight Aids Association. This year, during the month of June, the front façade of Barclays Private Bank in Monaco will be illuminated in the colours of the rainbow in observance of Pride Month.

Photos provided