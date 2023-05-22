Monaco Grand Prix fever: Tickets and packages still available

The Monaco Grand Prix is the most famous F1 race on the planet, so it’s no wonder that everyone is vying for a spot on a superyacht, rooftop or grandstand. And with just days until lights out, you’d be surprised to see what’s still available.

The Monaco Grand Prix is famous for a reason. It takes place in the legendary Principality, with A-list celebrities and sports stars pouring in off their helicopters, and spilling out onto the superyachts that line the race circuit.

The energy during the Monaco GP is palpable, and everyone must experience it at least once in their lifetime.

If you think you’ve left it too late to secure a place at Monaco’s biggest event of the year, F1 Experiences shares with our readers some of the options that are still available.

F1 Experiences

F1 Experiences has strengthened its strategic position in hospitality in the Principality, teaming up with local company Monaco Star Events and extending its multi-year contract with the Automobile Club de Monaco.

F1 Experiences provides official F1 Ticket Packages to Formula 1 races worldwide and offers a range of exclusive grandstand seats and hospitality packages for the Monaco Grand Prix. It also provides access to pit lane walks, driving tours of the track, behind the scenes tours of the F1 Paddock and team garages and priority access to the post-race podium ceremony. There’s also access to the Formula 1 Paddock Club, and Q&A sessions with some of the sport’s biggest names.

Superyacht trackside

Superyacht parties are synonymous with the Monaco Grand Prix. Tickets are still available onboard Tatiana I and the Formula 1 Paddock Club Yacht. Both have prime position in Zone 1 near the Nouvelle Chicane where the drivers will navigate turns 10 and 11. Prices start at around €3,200 per person.

Grandstands

Grandstand tickets tend to sell out fast, so it’s refreshing to know that some are still available for the big weekend.

The last free positions with F1 Experiences are in Grandstand K, which stretches from Tabac to the Piscine chicane section. It is a great spot to see the impressive performance of an F1 car as they corner at high speed between the unforgiving barriers. This stand also provides a view up to the Tunnel exit chicane, and a panorama of the harbour.

Grandstand V is situated on the outside of turn 19 just after the La Rascasse corner, and fans can even drop in to the nearby Norma Restaurant for food and beverages in between all the action. Priced at around €2,600.

Rooftops

Thankfully, Monaco is a state of high-rises, so there are some great vantage points to be found on private terraces and hospitality establishments. Among them is the Miramar Terrace, which overlooks turn 12 (Tabac). This hospitality package combines premium views with an open bar and gourmet food, as well as Grandstand T access. Prices start at €2,500.

There are also places still available on the Heracles Terrace, a fifth-floor rooftop terrace situated on the left of the swimming pool with views of the pit lane exit, starting grid and the harbour. Once again, an open bar and premium hospitality are matched by one of the best views Monaco has to offer for €4,450 per person.

The Shangri La Rooftop, on the 11th floor, also offers incredible panoramic views of the starting grid, pit lane, podium celebration. Grandstand K seating is included in the package, together with reserved table dining, bar, driver appearances and live music. All priced at €3,995.

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on Friday 26th May, with the main race taking place on Sunday 28th at 3pm.

F1 Experiences is a sponsor partner of Monaco Life. For more information on their packages, visit their website: https://f1experiences.com/2023-monaco-grand-prix

