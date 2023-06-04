Monaco mourns the death of Albert Croesi

Prince Albert has paid tribute to long-running member of his government Albert Croesi, who passed away suddenly on Friday night, commending his “unfailing devotion to the Principality of Monaco”.

Albert Croesi suffered a fatal heart attack at his home on Friday 3rd June. The Monegasque native worked in various roles for the Prince’s Government, most recently being appointed the Interministerial Councillor in charge of the quality of life and relations in 2019.

He was also the Secretary of the Prince Rainier III Commemoration Committee, coordinating and orchestrating the organisation of the tribute events, under the direction of Princess Stéphanie.

The Palace released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that H.S.H. Prince Albert II has learned of the sudden death of Mr. Albert Croesi, which occurred in his sixty-second year. Commitment, energy, sense of duty and general interest, his unfailing devotion to the Principality of Monaco and the Princely Family, these were the qualities that animated Albert Croesi’s work throughout his life. The Sovereign Prince and His Family unite to send their most sincere condolences to Paul his son, as well as to Pierine his mother and all of his family and loved ones.”

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has also relayed his condolences, saying in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Albert Croesi. On behalf of the Prince’s Government, I would like to express my most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We already miss his generosity, his benevolence and the energy with which he undertook all the projects entrusted to him.”

Photo source: Prince’s Government