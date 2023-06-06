BWT Lechner Racing’s Harry King was just one of the winners of an action-packed Monaco Grand Prix race weekend, and Banque Havilland CEO Marc Arand was lucky enough to be involved in the podium celebrations.

Prior to the main event, won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Harry King was crowned the winner of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race around the narrow streets of Monte-Carlo.

The Englishman, racing for BWT Lechner Racing, beat Larry ten Voorde down into turn one at lights out and didn’t relinquish control of the race. The Dutchman finished second, ahead of BWT Lechner Racing’s Bastian Buus in third.

The trio were joined on the podium by Arand, who has been CEO of Banque Havilland since 2022. The experienced banker was responsible for handing over the trophy to King. The Monaco Grand Prix was the first of seven rounds in the 2023 season.

Photo provided by Banque Havilland