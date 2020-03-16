Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
8.2 ° C
11.7 °
5 °
70%
3.6kmh
0%
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
Monday, March 16, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19 in the Principality has risen to 7

Monaco Telecom rolls out new security measures

Monaco Telecom rolls out new security measures

By Cassandra Tanti - March 16, 2020

Monaco Telecom has launched new security measures to protect customers from a variety pack of online threats and viruses.

Monaco Care Safety and Monaco Care Password are the latest innovations being rolled out by Monaco Telecom in an effort to keep their clients digitally secure. They are available to all customers. Those with ultra-high speed internet packages, LaBox Mini and La Box Maxi subscriptions will automatically receive five Monaco Care Safety licenses and can register for five Monaco Care Safety and Monaco Care Password licenses free of charge. 

The services offered by signing up include real time anti-virus protection against infected files, malware and spyware and location services that help people find stolen or missing smartphones and tablets, triggering a remote audio alarm and giving them the ability to lock the devices remotely.

Additionally, online threats are detected in real time, warning clients if they are about to enter fraudulent sites and offers anti-phishing and banking protection. Furthermore, it identifies apps that may compromise privacy and personal data, as well as stores passwords, PINs, and bank card information securely online.

The new programmes were launched in conjunction with the Monaco City Council at an official conference called ‘Digital Security: All Concerned’. Speakers included Monaco Digital Security Agency, represented by Dominique Riban, and the Department of Public Safety, represented by Régis Bastide.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco orders shutdown

Editors pics

March 14, 2020 | News

Sailor’s historic expeditions to help save the ocean

Two years after promising HSH Prince Albert that he would “raise an army” to help preserve the ocean in his name, Yvan Griboval is preparing for his second round-the-world scientific sailing expedition.

0
March 10, 2020 | News

Rose Ball postponed due to Covid-19

One of Monaco's biggest nights of the year, the Rose Ball, has been postponed. SBM made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The event was set to take place in just under two weeks.

0
March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
February 20, 2020 | News

London Fashion Week with Kristina Guberman

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman reports from London Fashion Week for Monaco Life.

0

daily

March 16, 2020 | News

Monaco Telecom rolls out new security measures

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Telecom has launched new security measures to protect customers from a variety pack of online threats and viruses. Monaco Care Safety and Monaco Care Password are the latest innovations being rolled out by Monaco Telecom in an effort to keep their clients digitally secure. They are available to all customers. Those with ultra-high speed […]

0
March 13, 2020 | News

Acting for heritage

Cassandra Tanti

The 10th Monaco and Mediterranean International Meetings has brought together experts to discuss the conservation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Mediterranean heritage.

0
March 13, 2020 | News

Schools to close indefinitely

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.

0
March 13, 2020 | News

Panic buying grips Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco commits funds for emergency food aid

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16717" align="alignnone" width="640"]Food distribution in the Elleborr region of Kenya ©InterActions & Solidarity Food distribution in the Elleborr region of Kenya ©InterActions & Solidarity[/caption] Faced with the unprecedented food crisis that threatens 20 million people in Africa, the Monaco Government has just released some €500,000 in response to several emergency requests. The funds will be used to support crisis operations by the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross, and two Monegasque NGOs: Fight Aids Monaco and Interactions & Solidarity. The aid will directly benefit several thousand people. Eight countries among the most vulnerable, most of them in Africa, will be direct beneficiaries of these food aid, following repeated droughts and conflicts that have caused massive population displacement and which have affected millions of people. The eight countries due to receive the emergency aid are Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Lake Chad region, Mali, South Africa, and Yemen. Support is also being provided to the National Bureau of Risks and Disaster Management in Madagascar following the cyclone Enawo, which, by devastating many crops, has led to an increase in rice prices and severe food shortages.  

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=5739

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9858

Here comes the bride … and 700...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_7193" align="alignleft" width="350"]Photo: MD. Hasibul Haque Sakib Photo: MD. Hasibul Haque Sakib[/caption] Another gigantic Indian wedding will take place in Monaco this week, with 700 guests attending. Although the festivities will last for several days, the marriage of a wealthy young couple from New Delhi will reach its climax on Friday, with a procession through Monte-Carlo. “This is an opportunity for Monaco to welcome such a private event, which will total 3,500 nights in Monaco’s establishments,” said Guillaume Rose, head of Monaco’s Tourism and Convention Bureau. The last time such a huge wedding took place in the Principality was a little over five years ago, generating huge publicity for Monaco as a premium wedding destination able to satisfy the demands of top-end clients. READ MORE: Tourism looks toward India