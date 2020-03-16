Monaco Telecom rolls out new security measures

Monday, March 16, 2020
The number of people confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19 in the Principality has risen to 7
Monaco Telecom has launched new security measures to protect customers from a variety pack of online threats and viruses. Monaco Care Safety and Monaco Care Password are the latest innovations being rolled out by Monaco Telecom in an effort to keep their clients digitally secure. They are available to all customers. Those with ultra-high speed […]
The 10th Monaco and Mediterranean International Meetings has brought together experts to discuss the conservation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Mediterranean heritage.
The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.
Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.