Monaco Telecom rolls out new security measures

[caption id="attachment_16717" align="alignnone" width="640"]Food distribution in the Elleborr region of Kenya ©InterActions & Solidarity[/caption] Faced with the unprecedented food crisis that threatens 20 million people in Africa, the Monaco Government has just released some €500,000 in response to several emergency requests. The funds will be used to support crisis operations by the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross, and two Monegasque NGOs: Fight Aids Monaco and Interactions & Solidarity. The aid will directly benefit several thousand people. Eight countries among the most vulnerable, most of them in Africa, will be direct beneficiaries of these food aid, following repeated droughts and conflicts that have caused massive population displacement and which have affected millions of people. The eight countries due to receive the emergency aid are Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Lake Chad region, Mali, South Africa, and Yemen. Support is also being provided to the National Bureau of Risks and Disaster Management in Madagascar following the cyclone Enawo, which, by devastating many crops, has led to an increase in rice prices and severe food shortages.https://monacolife.net/?p=5739https://monacolife.net/?p=9858