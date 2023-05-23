Monte-Carlo Fashion Week ends on awards high

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week’s 10th edition has come and gone with international fashion insiders, exciting local designers and top buyers all coming together to focus on creativity and sustainability.

True to the ethos of the Principality, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) presents not just gorgeous designer clothing and accessories, but ones that have sustainable, ethical and environmental standards at their hearts.

The 10th edition of the event, which was first created in 2013 by the president and founder of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, Federica Nardoni Spinetta, was a stand-out example.

Under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene and supported by the Monaco mairie, government and Tourism and Congress Department, it welcomed a plethora of high profile designers and speakers that included the likes of Benoît-Louis Vuitton, Corporate Director of Louis Vuitton, and Carlo D’Amario, CEO of Vivienne Westwood, who also walked away with the MCFW Ethical Business Award.

In addition to players in the fashion world, the event, which ran from 17th to 21st May, also had a bit of star power in the form of American actress Kelly Rutherford, best known for her role as Lily Van Der Woodsen in the hit series Gossip Girl, who attended the awards ceremony at the end of MCFW.

Runaways at The Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection

All throughout, runway shows of designers’ latest collections were held at HSH The Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection.

Simone Guidarelli opened MCFW with his exclusive collection, followed by Nardoni Spinetta’s own brand Beach & Cashmere Monaco, which was accompanied by shoes from Von Lowenstein. Other Monegasque names such as Marlea Monte-Carlo, FITME Monte-Carlo and Crisoni also presented their latest creations.

MCFW attracted a number of international designers and artists too, amongst them Laura Spreti and Collini Milano from Italy, British brand Velvet Pink Banana, India’s Runa Ray in collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Japanese Mami Okano and Brazilian artist Marcos Marin and Diana Mara.

Italian brand Genny, led by Sara Cavazza Facchini, closed the catwalk with a grande finale under the Grande Verrière du Grimaldi Forum.

Yacht Club de Monaco: a hub for discussion and pop-ups

Down on Port Hercules, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosted various conferences and pop-up boutiques from brands such as Thalie Paris, Flavia Fleming, Nicolò Tonetto, Ika Butoni, Ushak, Hemcael, Inessa Creations and Leslie Monte-Carlo, as well as several of the labels that featured in the catwalk shows.

The winners of MCFW 2023

The final night revealed the winners of this year’s MCFW accolades and seven exceptional companies were recognised for their achievements.

Fausto Puglisi from Roberto Cavalli was the recipient of the Legacy Award, whilst Sara Cavazza Facchini, Artistic Director at Genny, took home the Made-in-Italy Award, and Matteo Ward, CEEO and co-founder of WRAD, was granted the Positive Change Award.

Carlo d’Amario, CEO of Vivienne Westwood, was presented with the Ethical Business Award, Fashion Channel came away with the Visionary Award, Soya Chartier clinched the Made-in-Monaco Award, and finally, Beste was handed the Ethical Circularity Award.

“We are very satisfied with the course of Fashion Week and [are] proud to support international designers and fashion personalities by offering them the Principality of Monaco as a prestigious showcase to the world to present their collections and to give them a platform to discuss the importance of sustainable and circular fashion,” said MCFW’s founder, Nardoni Spinetta, after the closure of this year’s stellar event.

Photos above: Collection by Marcos Marin and Diana Mara