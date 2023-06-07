NBA legend to be official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans’ 100th edition 

The centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race will be kicked off by NBA star LeBron James, who joins a host of other celebrities who have previously done the honours.

Two legends in one: on the one hand, there is the Le Mans 24-hour car race, which has been a can’t-miss event in the motorsport world’s calendar since its inception in 1923, while on the other is Los Angeles Lakers’ power forward, LeBron James, the all-time leading scorer in America’s National Basketball Association (NBA).

AN HONOUR

This year, they come together as James will be the celebrity opener at the centenary edition of the famous endurance race, joining other household names such as Steve McQueen, Brad Pitt and Rafael Nadal who have opened the race in past years. It has been a habit to invite stars to be the honorary starter since 1949.

James will signify the start of the race by lowering the flag at the Circuit de la Sarthe in northwestern France.

“It’s an honour for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” said the basketball icon. “I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”

TOP NAMES IN CARS

The list of participating teams reads like a who’s who of the automotive world as well, with Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota and Peugeot in the running, as well as the return of Cadillac, who will field three cars in 100th anniversary event.

The two-times around the clock race is being held on 10th June with a 4pm kick-off.

Photo credit: Antonin Vincent