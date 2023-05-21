New epic ‘Monaco’ film franchise announced

A new ‘Monaco’ film franchise co-produced by members of the Grimaldi family is in the works, with the first instalment titled ‘Part I – The Rock’.

Variety magazine has reported that, following the success of The Three Muskateers, Pathé and Chapter 2 are teaming up again to work on a new epic saga that sheds light on the origins of the Grimaldi dynasty.

Astrea is also producing the film, a company headed by Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi – Princess Caroline’s children – Pierre’s wife Beatrice, and Dimitri Rassam – the Lebanese/French film producer husband of Charlotte Casiraghi.

The film will focus on the Grimaldi family’s conquest of Monaco in the late 13th century. Martha Hillier (The Last Kingdom, Versailles) is writing the first instalment of ‘Monaco’ which is titled ‘Part I — The Rock’. Beyond that, the producers reportedly plan to expand the franchise into several movies and a TV series that will chart the adventures of the family throughout the centuries.

The project was initiated by Andrea Casiraghi after he started exploring the Palace archives.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of untold, intriguing and epic tales that were hidden in ancient documents and private correspondence throughout the centuries,” Andrea said in a statement. “Ultimately, we decided to start at the beginning. Martha Hillier brought her passion and talent into telling the Grimaldi’s origin story by carving from those archives the most layered, witty and authentic characters.”

The House of Grimaldi was founded in 1160 by Grimaldo Canella in Genoa and became the ruling house of Monaco when Francesco Grimaldi captured Monaco in 1297. The House of Grimaldi has produced every Prince of Monaco since.

“I thought I knew this story but it turns out I had only scratched the surface. Simply said it is epic in every way: family, adventure, intrigue,” said Rassam. “The true story of the foundation of the Grimaldis of Monaco some seven centuries ago is one of the most captivating stories I have had the chance of discovering thanks to the initiative of Beatrice, Andrea and Pierre,” added the producer.

Photo by Monaco Life