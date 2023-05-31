New-look Saint-Charles swimming pool to reopen with extra activities

The Piscine Saint-Charles, which has been closed for a year for renovation, will swing open its doors once again on Thursday 1st June and feature some fun new additions.

The public swimming pool, located in the heart of the Monte-Carlo district, has been closed since 29th June 2022 for major renovation works.

The Mairie-run facility will reopen on Thursday to showcase a new reception area, change rooms, lockers and shower area designed by Monegasque artist Jérome Hein.

The 216sqm freshwater swimming pool has also been equipped with new elements that allow it to consume less energy, while surrounding walls and windows have been reinforced with insulation materials to comply with new energy consumption regulations.

More classes and gym equipment

In addition to the usual activities on offer, including prenatal and baby swimming classes, the swimming pool now features two fun new activities for kids aged around six/seven. The Aqua Mermaid and the Aqua Dolphin classes are designed for kids who know how to swim and will help tone the body and teach water confidence.

For adults, there are also two new courses on offer. Experienced athletes will benefit from an Aqua Power and Aqua Gym class, given both in and out of the water, with the use of weights, rubber bands, etc., to boost cardiovascular performance.

A more “relaxing” lesson, the Aqua Relax, will offer stretching and breathing exercises to soft music.

Meanwhile, the gym has been refitted to feature a new space for gentle activities including pilates, yoga, and stretching classes.

The size of the structure allows for more “intimate” sessions to be held with maximum eight people per session.

For rates, timetables and schedules visit the Piscine section of the Mairie website: www.mairie.mc.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Mairie de Monaco