Photos: Club La Vigie reopens for the summer

The stunning seafront Club La Vigie is back for the summer season with a Marcel Ravin-designed menu, picture perfect views and a very exclusive vibe.

There is something about summer on the Riviera that conjures up images of a place where glamour rules, the sun always shines, and fun can be found everywhere.

Perched elegantly on the tip of the Monte-Carlo Beach peninsula, this rocky outcrop is transformed every summer into a daytime party spot with a 1950s-era vibe rubbing alongside an intimate and exclusive club feel with live music, boat access and valet parking. The restaurant’s motto – Dance, Sing, Savour – hits the spot in so many ways.

A roster of top DJs will be playing here this month, such as Supa Ju, who played the season opener on 7th June, Sylvain Armand coming up on 8th June, Essence of Time on 11th June, Sacha Muki on 18th June and Goraab on 25th June. Supa Ju is reprising his set for the Fête de la Musique too.

FANTASTIC FOOD

The creative Mediterranean-inspired menu by two-Michelin star Chef Marcel Ravin of the Blue Bay is yet another reason to head to Club La Vigie this summer.

The menu features sharing plates with such delicious treats as: crab cakes with avocado, black garlic and nasturtium; an incredible lobster salad; crispy pork ribs with physalis and green tomato; a mouth-watering tomato, watermelon, stracciatella and wasabi gazpacho with tarragon; herby swordfish skewers; and amberjack tutto crudo with salmon, ginger and a sweet-and-sour sauce.

Main dishes include the freshly caught fish of the day and a Black Angus tomahawk. For something extra special, King crab and a langoustine bouillabaisse can be ordered in advance.

The desserts are no less amazing, with a strawberry crumble featuring hibiscus and whipped cream to share or the delectable roasted Victorian pineapple with ricotta and marigold-infused honey.

Club La Vigie is open from midday to 8pm from 7th June to 3rd September, with Monday and Tuesday closures until 25th June.

Click on the images below to see more:

