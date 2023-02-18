Prince’s Palace glows orange for Flavien Foundation

In homage to the Flavien Foundation and the thousands of children who battle paediatric cancers each year, the Prince’s Palace in Monaco was lit up in orange on the International Childhood Cancer Day of 15th February.

The Flavien Foundation – or Fondation Flavien – was founded in 2014 by Denis Maccario in memory of his young son, who sadly lost his fight to this terrible disease. The foundation is the Principality’s first association dedicated to raising funds for new treatments and research programmes in the realm of childhood cancers and rare diseases.

It recently put out a call for donations with the Monaco Scientific Centre, which could be set to revolutionise the treatment of central nervous system tumours in children. The funds the collaboration raise over the next few months will help pay for a clinical study into the use of axitinib in these young and vulnerable patients, as reported by Monaco Life.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children. More than 400,000 children under the age of 20 worldwide suffer from cancer each year; 2,500 in France and Monaco.

To make a donation, please click here. For further information about the two establishments, click here for the Flavien Foundation and here for the Monaco Scientific Centre.

READ MORE:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Michael Alesi for the Palais Princier de Monaco