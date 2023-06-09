Princess Charlene offers Mother’s Day wishes to new mums at the CHPG 

Princess Charlene spent a morning at the Princess Grace Hospital, where she met and congratulated new mothers on the birth of their gorgeous babies.

The maternity ward of the Princess Grace Hospital had a very special visitor on Wednesday 7th June, when Princess Charlene made the rounds to meet the newest Monegasques as well as to wish their mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

The Princess didn’t come empty-handed. She left behind white roses and boxes of chocolates for the mothers as well as layettes for the babies, which were donated by the Monegasque Red Cross.

As the mother of eight-year-old twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Charlene was a natural with the little ones and clearly delighted in holding these tiny bundles of joy.

She would have been amongst the first people to meet newborns Stella, Valentin, Augusto, Giulia and Eliot, all just a few days old. The morning will make a memory forever imprinted on the families and be immortalised in touching photos.

Monaco’s Princess has been busy of late, opening the summer festivities for her late father-in-law, Prince Rainier III, for his centenary celebrations, as well as attending the Monaco Grand Prix with her family.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier de Monaco