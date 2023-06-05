Save the date: Monaco Art Week and artmonte-carlo, two exciting events to coincide this July

With less than a month to go until Monaco’s biggest month of art, the organisers of Monaco Art Week and artmonte-carlo have come together to promote the Principality’s fast-growing and vibrant art scene.

It was in Monaco’s largest and most important cultural centre, the Grimaldi Forum, that leaders in Monaco’s art scene came together on Thursday 1st June.

They were there to promote what they have helped to forge into Monaco’s biggest month of art, showcasing local galleries and international works to the local community and beyond.

“The idea behind Monaco Art Week is to collaborate together and to promote Monaco as an art destination, and of course we have to be In Sync with artmonte-carlo, we share clients and it’s for the good of the Principality,” Louise Grether, President of Monaco Art Week and head of Sotheby’s told Monaco Life. “Monaco has always been a pull for the international clientele, but more and more people are saying that it is a wonderful place to be at the beginning of July.”

In addition to the much-anticipated Claude Monet retrospective, Monet in Full Light, at the Grimaldi Forum, a rare monographic exhibition by George Condo and a show featuring the work of Mauro Restiffe at the New National Museum of Monaco, and the Ballets de Monte-Carlo’s F(ê)aites de la danse performances, there will be two big art events coming up in July.

MONACO ART WEEK

Now in its 5th edition, Monaco Art Week will return with its fantastic walking tour of local galleries in the Larvotto and Monte-Carlo neighbourhoods featuring varied programmes of modern and contemporary art as well as fine jewellery.

There will be 16 participating galleries: Artcurial, Boghossian, Christie’s, G&M Design, Hauser & Wirth, Kamil Art Gallery, M.-F. Toninelli Art Moderne, Opera Gallery, Galerie Adriano Ribolzi, Sotheby’s, Teos Gallery Monte-Carlo, Wannenes Art Contact, and Ward Moretti at Moretti Fine Art.

New to the schedule this year are HOFA, Lebreton, and Elisabeth Lillo-Renner.

Along with the art shows, galleries and auction houses will host round tables and professional meet and greets for connoisseurs looking for just the right pieces.

Monaco Art Week runs from 4th to 9th July under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, and is supported by the Monaco Department of Cultural Affairs. Access to the locations is free of charge. For more, follow them on https://www.monaco-artweek.com/

ARTMONTE-CARLO

The 7th edition of artmonte-carlo will bring paintings, sculptures and digital designs from several prestigious galleries together under one roof at the Grimaldi Forum, as well as viewings of incredible outdoor sculptures on the Grimaldi Forum’s Esplanade, and a special contemporary art show on a superyacht.

A grand total of 35 galleries have signed on, including 193 Gallery, Air from Paris, Almine Research, bastien, Welcome Steinberg & J, Christine Konig, Cortesi, Esther Schipper, Eva Meyer, Franco Noero, Hauser & Wirth, HDM, Hoffmann Maler Wallenberg, Laurent Godin, LGDR, Lito Editions, Magnin-A, Marlborough, Mennour, Nathalie Obadiah, Opera, perrotin, Pietro Sparta, Poggiali, Retelet, Richard Saltoun, Robilant+Voena, Sebastien Bertrand, Van de Weghe, Vedovi, Ward Moretti, White Cube, wizard, and Xippas.

Partner events coinciding with this new edition include a large-scale retrospective devoted to Claude Monet at the Grimaldi Forum, as well as a rare monographic exhibition by George Condo and an exhibition of the work of Mauro Restiffe at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco.



The artmonte-carlo – F.P.Journe prize will be awarded to the best gallery presentation at the exhibition. One of the works on the winning stand will be donated to a local institution. The prize will be awarded by a prestigious institutional jury.

The event will be held on 8th July from 2pm to 7pm and 9th July from 2pm to 8pm. Tickets are €20 for adults, €12 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.artmontecarlo.ch

Photo of artmonte-carlo at the Grimaldi Forum, credit: Fabien Prauss