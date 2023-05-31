Save the Rainforest Charity Cocktail

Borneo Wildlife Preservation, in partnership with Club Vivanova, is hosting a dynamic charity networking event to help save the rainforest and the Bornean Pygmy elephants.

Borneo Wildlife Preservation relies on the generosity of the international community to support wildlife and non-government organisations to help ensure the survival of the Bornean Pygmy elephants and to help with reforestation of local natural habitats.

The charity cocktail will be held at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo on Wednesday 21st June at 7pm and feature champagne aperitif, gourmet canapes and premium wine bar.

€15 from each €68 ticket will be donated to the Borneo Wildlife Preservation. A tombola will be held during the event to raise more funds.

For bookings, click here.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo credit: Eutah Mizushima, Unsplash

SEE ALSO: