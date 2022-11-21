Take a trip to the Orient with Made In Japan

Made in Japan, the cultural event focusing on all things Japanese, is back for its third edition at the Grimaldi Forum, bringing a taste of the Orient to the shores of Monaco.
Among this year’s highlights will be dances, parades and a demonstration of dressing techniques by Kimono Beauty Japan, as well as a display of rakugo, humorous Japanese story-telling, with French rakugo artist, Cyril Coppini.
Additionally, there will be several exhibitors who will be showcasing Japanese creativity, food, drinks and traditions. Teas and sake will be available, as will luxury handicrafts and products.
The event is being organised by Monaco Emu, who has been importing Japanese products since 2019. Their range is available at Sakura boutique in Monaco Ville. Their aim is to develop stronger links between Monaco and Japan through cultural exchange.
The event takes place on 3rd December from 10am to 6pm and 4th December from 10am to 5pm in the Salle Diaghilev of the Grimaldi Forum. Tickets are €10 at the door.
Photo source: Monaco EMU