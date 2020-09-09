Weather
20 ° C
20°C
Thursday, September 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Talent search at Stars n’ Bars

Talent search at Stars n’ Bars

By Stephanie Horsman - September 9, 2020

A new Monaco-based culture, arts and entertainment association is launching The Golden Voices of Monaco, a new international branch of The Golden Voices Music Awards and The Golden Voices Academy.

Monaco International Performing Arts Centre (MIPAC), Monaco’s newest association created by artists and professional entertainers with the goal of offering cultural and artistic activities for all ages and skill levels, is putting a call out for the stars of tomorrow to participate in The Golden Voices of Monaco.

Bruno Berberes, the casting director of both The Voice France and Eurovision, is collaborating on the event and on Wednesday, 16th September from 4pm on the Stars ‘n’ Bars Stardeck, guests will be able meet the MIPAC team, their coaches and partners, as well as discovering selected talents from The Golden Voices family who will perform for the enjoyment of all. Additionally, the 2020-21 programme will be announced.

The Golden Voices events have introduced the world to new talents that have made their own way up the ladder of fame. For example, Ilan Siguat, who was selected for The Voice Kids 2020, was the winner of The Golden Voices Music Awards 2019 in the Junior category.

Lebanese singers Matteo El Khodr and Enzo Sabbagha, also former alumni of the The Golden Voices Music Awards 2019, was subsequently selected as part of Lara Fabien’s team on The Voice France in 2019.

MIPAC, which was only founded earlier this year, has been successful in offering various activities including workshops and master classes in cinema, theatre, singing, music, dance and performing arts, summer and winter cinema camps, competitions and international singing castings, concerts, galas, singing springboards, show cases, filmings, screenings, conferences and various events, in the presence of other recognised professionals and VIPs.

Amongst those who are affiliated with MIPAC are Vanina Aronica, Franco-American soprano and crossover style vocal coach; tenor Gilles San Juan specialising in Latin and Argentinian music; the famous baritone Jean Luc Balesttra of the Paris Opera, a great voice on international stages; Patricia Panton, famous director who was also the artistic director of the Monte Carlo Opera for 20 years; and Norbert Proust, renowned guitarist and coach who has worked with great artists and continues to perform in particular for the SBM at the Hotel de Paris.

Space is limited and health measures will be strictly enforced. It is therefore recommended to RSVP to ensure a space by emailing info@starsnbars.com

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleYouth activities are back on the agenda
Next articleFinal line-up revealed

Editors pics

September 9, 2020 | Local News

Final line-up revealed

Princess Charlene will be the only female to take part in the gruelling water bike crossing from Corsica to Monaco this weekend, with the final athlete revealed as diver Brandon Green.

0
September 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port. 

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
August 25, 2020 | Local News

Using technology to “fill” empty stadiums

A new technology that makes semi-filled stadiums appear full was utilised during the recent Herculis games in Monaco, helping athletes keep their mojo while giving spectators a more authentic experience.

0

daily

September 9, 2020 | Local News

New boss for Riviera airports

Stephanie Horsman

The Airports of the Côte d’Azur group will see a major change at the top, with Franck Goldnadel taking over from Dominique Thillaud in the role of Chairman of the Management Board. 

0
September 9, 2020 | Local News

Final line-up revealed

Cassandra Tanti

Princess Charlene will be the only female to take part in the gruelling water bike crossing from Corsica to Monaco this weekend, with the final athlete revealed as diver Brandon Green.

0
September 9, 2020 | Local News

Talent search at Stars n’ Bars

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s new culture, arts and entertainment association MIPAC is putting a call out for the stars of tomorrow to participate in The Golden Voices of Monaco.

0
September 9, 2020 | Local News

Youth activities are back on the agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Caroline Library-Ludothèque has reopened just in time for back-to-school, resuming some of its youth activities after closing during the height of the health crisis.

0
MORE STORIES

AS Monaco Basketball welcome two new players

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The Roca Team has signed two exciting new players to its roster, American dunker Marcos Knight and playmaker Damien Inglis, a French Guiana native.

Sun. Nov 12 – 41st Larvotto Cross...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 12 November, Larvotto Beach 41st Larvotto Cross-Country Race, organised by AS Monaco Athletics Information: +377 92 05 40 66