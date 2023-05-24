Tennis: Hugo Nys makes Monaco history in Rome

Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski won the ATP Masters 1000 Doubles tournament in Rome. It is the pair’s first title as a team after defeat in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Nys and Zielinski didn’t drop a set on their way to victory in Rome on Sunday. As they did throughout the tournament, the pair swept their opponents aside in the final, beating Botic Van de Zandschlup and Robin Hasse 7-6, 6-1.

Having narrowly missed out on a maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne in February, Nys now has his hands on his first piece of silverware in 2023, and becomes the first Monegasque to win a Masters 1000 title. The result also takes him and his Polish partner to the top of the rankings, asserting them as one of the favourites heading into Roland Garros.

“[Winning Roland Garros] was realistic last year, and even more so this year,” Nys told Monaco Life back in January. His performances in Rome prove that.

“I feel great. I am very proud representing this federation, which has helped me for so many years. I am just so happy,” said Nys who, through victory in the Italian capital, dispels the disappointment of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he exited in the first-round against the eventual winners of the iconic clay-court tournament.

Lucas Catarina wins in Sweden

Lucas Catarina added to a trophy-laiden weekend for the Monegasque Tennis Federation. The young Monegasque won the IFT Sweden F2 Futures tournament, beating home favourite Max Dahlin (1-6, 6-3, 6-7 [12-14]).

Catarina is one of many bright talents in what is a golden generation of Monegasque tennis. Nys’ exploits in Rome, as well as Romain Arneodo’s appearance in the Monte-Carlo Masters final in April, evidence the Principality’s capabilities of adding to the trophy cabinet further between now and the end of the year.

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life