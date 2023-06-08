Three studios available for budding artists in Monaco 

Monaco, ever a champion of local talent, has put out a call for artists to apply for a space in one of three studios down on the Quai Antoine Ier.

Three artists’ studios have become available on the Quai Antoine Ier of Port Hercules in Monaco, and the Department of Cultural Affairs is keen to fill them with local artists.

Access to the workshops will be decided through a selection process. To apply, interested artists should present a CV or biography, contact details, a cover letter introducing a project to be developed and the type of space needed to carry it out plus a photo or written statement to help the judges better understand the intended project to the Department of Cultural Affairs no later than 16th June at 6pm.

The workshops will be available for a one-to-six-month consecutive period, with the possibility of renewing for an additional one-to-six-month term. No theme or medium is imposed or preferred. In 2022, for example, fifteen people benefitted from the programme in such differing disciplines as photography, music, visual arts, cinema and philosophy.

The possibility of lodging is also on the table in two of the spaces, though artists will be responsible for that cost.

For a full list of all the terms and conditions, please click here.

Photo credit: Michael Alesi / Monaco Communications Department