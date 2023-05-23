Top athletes set to compete at Herculis this summer

The Herculis EBS races are back in July and, this year, the roster is filled with world record holding athletes looking to better their times at the Stade Louis II.

Every summer, the Herculis EBS races attract some of the world’s biggest track and field names to the Stade Louis II to compete, often for world records. Here are just a few of the standout runners expected at this summer’s event.

FAITH KIPYEGON

The 1,500m women’s race is Kenyan Faith Kipyegon’s for the taking. Last year at Herculis, she missed out on the world record by a slim, and heart-breaking, three-tenths of a second. She will have her chance at redemption this summer as she looks to beat her own personal best for the year as well as perhaps take over that world record spot.

EMMANUEL KORIR

Another Kenyan, Emmanuel Korir, has established himself as the King of the 800m, having taken home the gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the World Championships in Oregon the following year. He is no stranger to the Monaco track, having raced in the 800m and 1,000m in the last two editions. Hopes are high for his success this summer.

5,000M HAS STIFF COMPETITION

In the 5,000m, the competition will be stiff, but a few names stand out. One is Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, who became World Champion last February and is looking to cross the finish line first again. He will get a serious run for his money from Ethiopian Behiru Aregawi, a world record holder in the 5,000m and the winner of the Wanda Diamond League in 2021 for the 5,000m. Also one to watch is France’s Jimmy Gressier, who has twice been European record holder in the 5,000m, in 2020 and 2023.

In addition to these races, there are also other exciting track and field events like the javelin throw, long jump, high jump, pole jump and lots of other running races.

The Herculis EBS is being held on 21st July and tickets are going for as low as €15. To reserve a spot or for more information, please click here.

Photo of Faith Kipyegon by Dan Vernon