Top Marques Monaco gives airport passengers a sneak peak of what’s to come

Travelers arriving at Nice Côte d’Azur airport are being treated to an exceptional supercar exhibition thanks to a new partnership with Top Marques Monaco.

To give car enthusiasts a taste of what is to come at this year’s edition of Top Marques Monaco, which is taking place from 7th to 11th June, three luxury cars are being displayed at Nice Airport and Cannes Mandelieu Airport, from 17th to 30th May.

The exhibition is taking place during the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix, two events which attract tens of thousands of international visitors each year.

Visitors disembarking at Nice (Terminal 1) will be able to admire the iconic Alpine A110 and the Dallara Stradale, whilst a Formula 2 Lotus belonging to Boutsen Classic Cars is on display at Cannes-Mandelieu.

The supercar displays, organised in partnership with ACA and Sky Valet, offer a unique opportunity for luxury car enthusiasts to have a sneak preview of these exceptional vehicles before the official opening of the 18th edition of Top Marques Monaco, being held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II at the Grimaldi Forum.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Top Marques Monaco