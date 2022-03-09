Weather
UNITE forum coming to Monaco during GP

By Stephanie Horsman - March 9, 2022

UNITE, a global platform to facilitate new partnerships and international trade, is taking the show on the road with a trip to the Principality in May during Grand Prix weekend, where the organisers hope to expand on the contacts and connections already made with Monaco back in February at the conferences in the UAE.

In February, Unite held a series of events in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 European, Middle Eastern and US private wealth groups. This format proved such a success that they decided to come to Monaco for a four-day event that will coincide with the Grand Prix after spending time in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

UNITE, which stands for Unlocking New Investments, Trade and Economies, is a forward-thinking business platform focusing on the future, in which companies rethink the where, what and why of their current operating models.

Alastair Lidel, Founder and CEO of the Private Investment Group which owns UNITE around the world, said, “We are so very lucky to be headquartered in a country which embraces innovation, trade relations and tomorrow’s world in the way that the UAE does. It is rare that you will find a gathering such as the ones created by UNITE. This is because at its very core its motive and its agenda are one of social good, of bringing together those visionaries, pioneers and principals of private wealth to learn, to leave with something more than when they arrived.

“I am incredibly excited to head to Davos for the World Economic Forum in May closely followed by Monaco for the Grand Prix weekend where UNITE will continue its journey and mission of allowing the world of investment and innovation to converge and bringing people closer together.”

Obediah Ayton, COO at the Private Investment Group adds, “UNITE events every year become a stronger community of family offices, private wealth and sovereign wealth funds. The UNITE platform has allowed face to face business to continue post pandemic, enhancing business transactions.”

 Former speakers at UNITE events include Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, James Morgon, Senior Advisor from the Milkin Institute, Andrew Kessler, Zenotta AG’s CTO and Co-founder, and Alastair Lidel, CEO and founder of the Private Investment Group.

The Monaco event can expect the same high-level speakers though a definitive list has not yet been released.

 

 

 

