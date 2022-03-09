UNITE forum coming to Monaco during GP

Thursday, March 10, 2022
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
UNITE, a global platform to facilitate new partnerships and international trade, is taking the show on the road with a trip to the Principality in May during Grand Prix weekend, where the organisers hope to expand on the contacts and connections already made with Monaco back in February at the conferences in the UAE.
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.
The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.
Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the UN has spoken out at an emergency session, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.